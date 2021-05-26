Thailand finds green chiretta able to kill coronavirus and some bacteria in test tubes

According to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha supports the use of green chiretta to treat COVID-19 patients as it helps reduce their inflammation.

Green chiretta, known as Fa Talai Jone in Thai, could decrease inflammation and strengthen the immune system, he said. It should be administered along with antiviral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19 patients, especially those with inflammation.







The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine confirmed the properties but also warned green chiretta did not prevent COVID-19 infection.

The spokesman quoted the department as reporting that green chiretta contained andrographolide, a substance that had been shown to kill the virus and some bacteria in test tubes. (NNT)























