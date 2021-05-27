Nok and Nuch shoot net 70s in Pattaya’s Billabong golf

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 26th May

Rayong Green Valley Golf

Stableford

Rayong Green Valley was the venue Wednesday for what should have been the Haven Consultants monthly trophy. This now will be held maybe next month when things get back to some semblance of order, although the ladies did play a medal round anyway.







The scoring was fantastic with Miss Nok and Miss Nuch both shooting net 70s with Miss Nok having a 78 gross off 8 and Miss Nuch having 80 off 10. Great golf indeed.

There were three twos, one coming from the lady Captain Miss Sa and Miss Lynn got two.

The course was in great condition with lush fairways and greens that were good for putting.

Now to the men’s division: the guys weren’t as intrepid as the girls. They played a Stableford round and the scores weren’t as good as they could have been, but one golfer who is currently playing off his lowest handicap ever, Keith Allen, shot 78 gross for his 39 points off a 9 H/C. William Macey was back in the winner’s circle again this week with 34 points to take 2nd place.

There were no twos recorded.























