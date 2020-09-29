Thailand finds 14 COVID-19 cases in quarantine

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases in state quarantine over a 24-hour period.

They were all returnnees from South Sudan, Hong Kong, Turkey and India.







The centre said the latest cases comprised of a group of seven Thai soldiers who returned home from a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan on September 22. They were quarantined in Chon Buri province and their tests on Saturday came back positive.

They were on the same chartered flight that brought back 16 soldiers previously confirmed with the disease.

Three other new cases were a 50-year-old woman and two 28-year-old women, who came home from Hong Kong on September 23. They tested positive on September 26 in Bangkok state quarantine.

Three other cases are Indian nationals – a 31-year-old mother and nine-month-old daughter and a 34-year-old businessman – who arrived on September 23 and went into Bangkok alternative state quarantine at a hotel. They were found positive on September 26.









The three Indians were on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases.

The other new case was a 44-year-old Thai woman who returned from Turkey on September 22. She was found positive on September 26 in Bangkok state quarantine.

Meanwhile, one patient has recovered and been discharged.

The number of confirmed cases in Thailand has now increased to 3,559. Of these, 117 are in hospital and 3,369 have recovered and been discharged. The death toll remains unchanged at 59. (TNA)







