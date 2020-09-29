List of criteria for foreign visitors to enter the Kingdom of Thailand

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the meeting of Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister has emphasized that economic rehabilitation be undertaken in parallel with healthcare measures and disease prevention. Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Public Health has reported on domestic and worldwide COVID-19 situation, especially the situation in Myanmar which saw an increasing number of infected cases. The Prime Minister has given guideline for concerned agencies to strictly monitor areas along the border, and build awareness among the local people.









Thailand also stands ready to provide help and share COVID-19 preventive and response measures with the Myanmar Government. He also reiterated the important of publicity to ensure that people still keep their guards up against the disease, i.e., to continue wearing masks and regularly wash hands, etc.

Secretary General of the National Security Council (NSC), then, made a report on permission and criteria for foreign visitors to enter the Kingdom in accordance with the related law, that is,

Allowing foreign athletes who will be participating in the Princess Maha ChakriSirindhorn’s cup “Tour of Thailand 2020” (long-distance bicycle competition) to enter the Kingdom Setting quarantine guideline for THAI Airways pilots and crews who work on repatriate flights Allowing Non-Immigrant (NI) visa holders to enter the Kingdom Setting criteria on special tourist visa (STV) for long-stay tourists, as approved in principle by the cabinet on September 15, 2020 Allowing APEC Card holders to enter the Kingdom Allowing people who wish to have short and long-term stay in Thailand to enter the Kingdom

The Prime Minister made an order for all concerned agencies to work together in properly implementing preventive, screening, monitoring, and inspecting measures related to the above permission and criteria. NSC Secretary General also proposed extension of the nationwide Emergency Decree for another month during October 1-31, 2020, which the meeting approved.

The extension of Emergency Decree will be further proposed to the cabinet for final approval.







