Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo issues hotline number

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo has reported that a significant 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck today, Monday, January 1, 2024, at around 4:16 p.m. local time in Japan. The earthquake’s epicenter was near Noto-cho in Ishikawa Prefecture, Central Japan, about 526 kilometers from Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Department has issued a tsunami warning, predicting waves of 3-5 meters in Ishikawa, Toyama, Hokkaido (specifically Otaru), Niigata, Fukui, the northern part of Hyogo, and Yamagata prefectures, including adjacent areas. Residents in these prefectures are advised to stay away from coastal areas and river mouths until the warning is lifted.







As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities among Thai nationals due to this earthquake.

Those in the affected areas should remain vigilant and follow updates from Japanese authorities.

For emergencies, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo can be contacted through their HOTLINE at +8190-4435-7812. (NNT)





























