Thailand faces rising layoffs amid global slowdown, Labor Ministry expands job platforms

BANGKOK, Thailand – Labor Minister Treenuch Thienthong has warned that ongoing tensions in the Middle East and a slowing global economy could weigh on Thailand’s job market, with layoffs continuing to rise. Data shows that job losses among Social Security Section 33 workers reached 531,779 cases by the end of 2025, a 20% increase from previous years. In 2026, layoffs are expected to remain high, at no fewer than 40,000 per month, driven by economic weakness, global competition, geopolitical risks, and increased automation.

The Ministry of Labor has instructed the Department of Employment to prepare job opportunities nationwide to support affected workers. More than 54,000 positions are currently available across sectors such as sales, administrative roles, and warehouse operations. Authorities are also expanding outreach efforts to improve access to employment.

Digital platforms are being strengthened to connect job seekers with work more efficiently. The “Thai Mee Ngan Tham” (Thais Have Jobs) platform uses AI to match users with suitable jobs based on skills and location, while a separate “Freelance Workers” platform offers a centralized space for flexible work opportunities and career services.



The freelance platform covers a broad range of fields, including design, marketing, writing, media production, programming, technical services, and tutoring. Users must verify their identity through the ThaID system and can communicate, negotiate terms, and review each other through the platform. The system is expected to expand income opportunities and help employers find suitable workers more efficiently. (NNT)



































