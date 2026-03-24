Thailand expands public oversight with new integrity assessment using Traffy Fondue

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is advancing its Integrity and Transparency Assessment process by collaborating with the National Science and Technology Development Agency to integrate the Traffy Fondue application. The platform will support evaluations across internal assessments conducted by agency personnel, external assessments conducted by service users, and reviews of public data disclosures on operations, procurement, and performance. The update seeks to improve efficiency, transparency, and credibility in the evaluation system.

A new component, the Public Integrity Transparency Assessment, expands public participation by allowing citizens to assess agencies based on satisfaction and expectations. This addition introduces a perspective to existing evaluation methods and increases public involvement in oversight.

Through Traffy Fondue, citizens can submit feedback, supporting evidence, and personal experiences related to government services. The information will be incorporated into the evaluation process, providing a more complete view of agency performance and improving the accuracy of assessment outcomes.







Twenty agencies have been selected to participate, including the NACC, the State Audit Office, the Election Commission of Thailand, the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Lands, the Customs Department, and the Food and Drug Administration. The selection is based on public visibility and relevance across sectors, with the updated system expected to further improve transparency and accountability in public administration. (NNT)



































