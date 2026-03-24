Thailand expands energy supply and launches real-time dashboard to ease cost-of-living pressures

BANGKOK, Thailand – National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan has revealed progress in energy management strategies aimed at alleviating the public’s cost-of-living burdens.

According to Danucha, the government has announced a relaxation of fuel reserve regulations to immediately increase supply to the market. Distribution is expected to reach all regions within two days. Authorities are also calling for public cooperation in energy conservation. A real-time “Energy Dashboard” is set to launch tomorrow. The platform allows citizens to monitor current fuel prices and remaining stock levels transparently. Any discrepancies can be reported to authorities via the system instantly.

Relevant agencies have been ordered to conduct nationwide inspections of petrol stations to prevent illegal hoarding and price gouging during this period.

In addition to ramping up domestic fuel production, the government is increasing the proportion of hydroelectric power generation to further bolster national energy security. The central administration reaffirms its commitment to utilizing flexible measures and maximizing production capacity to provide full support to the public. (NNT)



































