Thailand faces high commodity prices ahead of upcoming Chinese New Year

The government has stepped up efforts to curb the issue of high commodity prices ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Local media recently reported that the prices of several items spiked significantly compared to last year. At the time of this report, fish maw is being sold in the range of 800 to 1,000 baht per kilogram, up from around 400 baht last year. Lunar New Year-related items have also been affected by price hikes.







Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Srion said he instructed the Department of Livestock Development to work with the Royal Thai Police in inspecting more than 700 frozen warehouses nationwide in order to prevent hoarding since January 20th.

He also reported that officials found a number of operators in violation of the regulation, resulting in the cost of live swine being adjusted down from 110 baht per kilogram to 104 baht.



Additionally, the Department of Internal Trade and the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand have agreed to freeze the price of live pigs at 104 baht per kilogram for the time being. The aim is to help alleviate the financial burden of consumers during the Chinese New Year festival.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit, meanwhile, reiterated that the administration is doing its best to prevent the hoarding and price gouging of various items nationwide. These items include electronic appliances, instant noodles, seasonings and soft drinks. (NNT)



























