Thailand faces digital technology replacing human workers faster than ever due to pandemic

The Thai workforce needs to speed up development of its digital skills, as digital technology is likely to replace human workers faster than previously forecast due to the pandemic.







National Economic and Social Development Council Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan said the spread of the pandemic had accelerated the speed of technological disruption, increasing internet usage based on changing consumer lifestyles.

He said various businesses worldwide are using robots and artificial intelligence (AI) to replace workers in an effort to curb the risk of infection.











