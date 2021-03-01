Thailand’s export growth targeted at 4% for 2021

BANGKOK – Thailand has seen export growth of 0.35 percent in the first month of the year. The Commerce Minister has ordered the Department of International Trade Promotion to advance an action plan to accelerate growth, which is set at 4 percent this year.







An advisor to the Commerce Minister, Malika Boonmeetrakul, has revealed that Thai commercial attaches in 43 countries around the world have been working to boost the export growth of Thailand within a framework that focuses on three objectives: working with the private sector to evaluate the export situation of each Thai product in each country, boosting the number of participants at trade fairs, and expanding trade through online platforms in foreign markets, especially India, the United States, ASEAN countries and China.







Thai products with potential for export include agricultural and food products; products associated with the “new normal” way of living; fashion products, and heavy industry products as well as service businesses.

Malika said the department was set to organize more than 100 trade fairs this year, and the ministry also aimed to push Thailand to become a world center for high quality food and agricultural products. The framework and its three objectives will be the key to driving Thailand’s export growth to reach 4 percent as targeted this year. (NNT)











