Thailand eyes free vaccines from US while buying 10 million doses more from Sinovac

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a proposal to procure 20 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and authorized the Department of Disease Control’s director-general to negotiate with the supplier and to sign a purchase contract on behalf of the government.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the Cabinet has also approved a draft agreement, between Thailand and the US, on the offer to donate an additional quantity of Pfizer doses to Thailand.







He said, regarding the Moderna vaccine, the Cabinet has approved a proposal for the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) to go ahead with negotiating with the vaccine supplier and to sign a purchase contract accordingly.

Mr. Anucha said the Cabinet has also agreed to procure 10.9 million more doses of the Sinovac vaccine, at a cost of 6.1 billion baht, to supply the national COVID-19 vaccination drive, adding that the government will continue its search for supplies of vaccines made using various development technologies.




















