Thailand eyes free vaccines from US while buying 10 million doses more from Sinovac

By Pattaya Mail
Mr. Anucha said the Cabinet has approved a draft agreement, between Thailand and the US, on the offer to donate an additional quantity of Pfizer doses to Thailand and also agreed to procure 10.9 million more doses of the Sinovac vaccine, at a cost of 6.1 billion baht, to supply the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a proposal to procure 20 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and authorized the Department of Disease Control’s director-general to negotiate with the supplier and to sign a purchase contract on behalf of the government.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the Cabinet has also approved a draft agreement, between Thailand and the US, on the offer to donate an additional quantity of Pfizer doses to Thailand.



He said, regarding the Moderna vaccine, the Cabinet has approved a proposal for the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) to go ahead with negotiating with the vaccine supplier and to sign a purchase contract accordingly.

Mr. Anucha said the Cabinet has also agreed to procure 10.9 million more doses of the Sinovac vaccine, at a cost of 6.1 billion baht, to supply the national COVID-19 vaccination drive, adding that the government will continue its search for supplies of vaccines made using various development technologies. (NNT)









