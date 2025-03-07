Thailand eyes enhanced tourism marketing and digital engagement with Trip.com

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand is set to benefit from enhanced tourism marketing and digital engagement following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s meeting with Trip.com executives in Berlin.

During the discussion, the Thai premier expressed appreciation for Trip.com’s investment in Thailand and welcomed input on improving the country’s tourism strategies. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Thailand a premier destination in 2025 through the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 initiative.







Trip.com executives pledged continued collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. They highlighted past successes from working closely with the Thai government and committed to leveraging social media and digital platforms to promote Thailand’s tourism sector. With strategic support, they anticipate 2025 to be a milestone year for Thailand’s global tourism standing.

Both parties agreed to develop targeted travel packages and promotional activities to align with global travel trends and enhance Thailand’s appeal to international visitors. Trip.com representatives also commended Paetongtarn’s leadership, noting her strong social media presence and significant following in China, which plays a crucial role in engaging global travelers. (NNT)























