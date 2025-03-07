Thailand remains firm in its stance against vaping amid public debates

BANGKOK, Thailand – Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, led a meeting with 19 government agencies to implement a three-pronged strategy. The plan includes short-term, mid-term, and long-term measures focusing on law enforcement, prevention, and regulatory reforms. Three specialized task forces have been formed to combat illegal sales, strengthen enforcement, and amend existing regulations.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has worked with online service providers to block sales platforms and restrict keyword searches for vaping products. Logistics companies must now display warnings against e-cigarette transport and store sender details for at least 30 days for oversight. The Digital Government Development Agency has been assigned to launch an online platform within two weeks to track sales reports and monitor enforcement efforts.







Authorities have called for public cooperation, urging citizens to report illegal e-cigarette sales. The Royal Thai Police will release weekly enforcement updates, while the Office of the Consumer Protection Board has provided multiple reporting channels, including a hotline, website, and mobile app, to strengthen public participation in the crackdown.

However, many have raised questions about whether legalizing e-cigarettes would be a better approach. Some argue that proper regulation and taxation could generate revenue while ensuring safety standards.



One online commenter wrote: “What about legalizing them, so they can be properly regulated?” Another added: “And taxed. Because outlawing them will push smokers back to regular cigarettes, which cause passive smoking risks for others. Vapes only harm the actual person using them.”

Some have pointed to Malaysia’s success in regulating vaping, restricting sales to adults, and using e-cigarettes as a tool to help people quit smoking.







Others suspect financial motives behind the crackdown, with one person commenting: “The tobacco industry in Thailand is scared of lost revenue. This has nothing to do with safeguarding students. It’s all about money. They’ll have a crackdown every few months, then business as usual.”

Despite the debate, Thailand remains firm in its stance against vaping, with authorities promising continued action against illegal sales. (NNT)























