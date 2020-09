The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting agreed, in principle, to the sixth extension of the implementation of the Emergency Decree to deter Covid-19 from October 1 to 31.







The CCSA also reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional fatalities.

According to the CCSA, the national total stands at 3,545 cases with 59 deaths.

According to the information from the center, 3,369 patients have made full recoveries, while 117 remain in hospital.(NNT)