Thailand extends ‘Emergency Decree’ for the fourth time to the end of August

The Royal Thai Government has approved the extension of the Emergency Decree nationwide for another month, until 31 August, 2020.







According to the announcement published in the Royal Thai Gazette on 30 July, 2020, the fourth extension of the state of emergency is still needed to enable authorities to enforce measures on communicable disease control to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections and allow the public to return to daily life with the new normal.

The government also cited the need to ensure that the general public observes social distancing rules, especially in public places and entertainment venues.



In addition, Thailand is expected to see thousands of Thai and non-Thai nationals entering Thailand under special conditions in August. These incoming arrivals are eligible Thais and non-Thai travelers who must seek an advance certificate of entry from local Thai embassies or consulates abroad, as well as the relevant necessary documents as required under the order of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Until Saturday, Thailand has recorded no new local cases of COVID-19 infection for 68 days. The kingdom was also recently ranked number one in the world out of 184 countries for its ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts by the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI).

Nonetheless, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to remind all to continue to adhere to health and safety routines to protect themselves, as well as others from the COVID-19 infection.







These include keeping social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequently washing hands. Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging, especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.

People can greet via a Wai (Thai greeting) from a distance of 1 or 2 metres. When staying together, people must wear masks, use personal utensils or serving spoons, or eat a la carte servings to protect themselves and loved ones from getting the disease. (tatnews.org)











