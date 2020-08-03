Nong Nooch Pattaya Convention Center earns Covid-safe certification

The Health Ministry has certified Nong Nooch Tropical Garden’s new convention center as a safe destination during the coronavirus pandemic.
Park Director Kampol Tansajja welcomed Dr. Danai Teewanda, deputy director of the ministry’s Health Department, and Salanroj Sutaschuto, regional director for the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, to the Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Center July 26.
Nong Nooch complied with 14 ministry requirements to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19, earning the department’s coronavirus-safety assurance.
Called “NICE”, the billion-baht convention center features a three-story main facility spanning 18,000 sq. meters including 5,760 sq. meters of exhibition space capable of accommodating 5,000 event participants. The facility is surrounded by Nong Nooch’s world-famous gardens.