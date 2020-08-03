Nong Nooch Pattaya Convention Center earns Covid-safe certification

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
0
225
Dr. Danai Teewanda M.D., Deputy Director - General Department of Health presents a ‘Clean Together’ certificate to Kampol Tansajja, President of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya and Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICE)
Dr. Danai Teewanda M.D., Deputy Director – General Department of Health presents a ‘Clean Together’ certificate to Kampol Tansajja, President of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya and Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICE)

The Health Ministry has certified Nong Nooch Tropical Garden’s new convention center as a safe destination during the coronavirus pandemic.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Park Director Kampol Tansajja welcomed Dr. Danai Teewanda, deputy director of the ministry’s Health Department, and Salanroj Sutaschuto, regional director for the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, to the Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Center July 26.

The billion-baht convention center is considered to be one of the most modern in the eastern region of Thailand.

Nong Nooch complied with 14 ministry requirements to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19, earning the department’s coronavirus-safety assurance.



Called “NICE”, the billion-baht convention center features a three-story main facility spanning 18,000 sq. meters including 5,760 sq. meters of exhibition space capable of accommodating 5,000 event participants. The facility is surrounded by Nong Nooch’s world-famous gardens.

Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICE) stands in the midst of 40 beautiful gardens known as ‘heaven on earth’.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR