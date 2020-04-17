Thailand extends ban on inbound passenger flights until April 30

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide further update that Thailand’s ban on all incoming passenger flights has been extended for the second time, covering the new period from 00.01 Hrs. of 19 April, 2020, until 23.59 Hrs. of 30 April, 2020.







The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) initially imposed the ban for three days (from 00.01 Hrs. of 04 April, 2020, until 23.59 Hrs. of 06 April, 2020), then extended to the most recent period from 00.01 Hrs. of 7 April, 2020, until 23.59 Hrs. of 18 April, 2020.

The CAAT’s third announcement on the ban, issued on 15 April, 2020, stated that any existing permission given to any passenger airlines that fall during the newly-extended ban period is null and void.

The CAAT continues to allow exceptions for landings of the following aircraft: state or military aircraft; emergency landing; technical landing without passenger disembarkation; humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights; repatriation flights, and cargo aircraft. The passengers on board the aforementioned exempted aircraft will be subject to the measures under the communicable disease law; such as, 14-day state quarantine, and the regulations under the Emergency Decree on the State of Emergency.

For more information regarding the CAAT’s announcements, please visit www.caat.or.th/en.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.











