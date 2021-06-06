The Support Arts and Crafts International Center of Thailand expects handicraft exports to rebound this year, in line with the country’s overall export prospects due to the global economic recovery, eased lockdown measures and wide distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations.







The center’s chief executive Pornpon Akathaporn said the group found global consumers are more confident and are increasing their spending, particularly on eco-friendly products, as people work from home. Outbound shipments of Thai handicrafts recorded a 12.1% rise in March to 22.1 billion baht, after falling 12% and 20% in January and February, respectively.





He said higher exports in March were helped by rising demand in trading partner countries, after the relaxation of lockdown measures and more economic activity. The products with the highest export value were silver and gold handicrafts, worth a combined 10 billion baht, followed by other handicraft products worth 6.26 billion baht.

Mr. Pornpon said Thai handicraft production should focus on environmental conservation, in line with global trends regarding the circular economy. Consumers are interested in history and ancient crafts, while storytelling can add value. (NNT)



















