Thailand receives second lot of 500,000 Sinovac vaccines from China

Thailand has taken delivery of another half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Biotech on Saturday.

The Chinese Embassy Bangkok said the delivery was the second batch of 500,000 shots, each donated by China.







The embassy said Sinovac is a widely used vaccine in mainland China. From mid-December last year to the end of May, China administered 639 million doses and 316 million were Sinovac.

Thailand aims to secure 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to cover 50 million, or 70%, of its population by the end of this year. For Sinovac, 6.5 million doses, both paid for by the Thai government and donated by China, have been delivered and around 2-3 million doses will be shipped each month until the end of this year. (NNT)






















