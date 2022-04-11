Thailand expects 13,000 passengers from India via special airlines promotions in April

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is seeking to attract more visitors from India through a new campaign, with airlines offering special promotions and privileges to passengers.

The TAT launched the campaign in cooperation with Thai Airways and Thai Smile Airways to exchange information and further enhance the nation’s tourism sector.



Napintorn Srisunpang, vice minister for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said the airlines now anticipate at least 13,000 passengers traveling from India onboard Thai Airways and Thai Smile flights this month.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports recently launched the Visit Thailand Year 2000 campaign, which also targets tourists from India.







In addition, the ministry is working with tour agencies in India to provide information about the latest travel requirements and proactively participate in tourism fairs in India, including the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2022 event in New Delhi during May 18-21.

To further promote Thailand as a wedding destination, the ministry will also be holding the Amazing Thailand Wedding EXPO 2022, targeting couples from India who plan to hold their wedding ceremonies abroad. (NNT)

































