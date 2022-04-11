Thai Health Ministry tasks hospitals with extending Covid vaccine expiry dates

The Public Health Ministry has directed hospitals under its jurisdiction to change the expiry date of COVID-19 vaccines in their stock in accordance with the manufacturers’ new registration details.

According to Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, deputy permanent secretary for Public Health, the instructions were issued to all provincial public health chiefs on April 7.



Under the new amendment, Thongchai said the expiry date for Sinovac doses will be extended from six to twelve months, while expiry dates for AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines will be extended from six to nine months.

The memo explained that when the three vaccine manufacturers attempted to register with the Thai Food and Drug Administration, they registered their vaccines under the FDA’s Conditional Approval for Emergency Use of Medical Products directive on July 24, 2020, which limited the expiration timeframe of medical products to just six months.







However, the manufacturers have re-registered their vaccines for non-emergency use, allowing them to extend the expiry dates of three vaccine types.

Officials said the amendment also covers CoronaVac vaccines manufactured by Sinovac Life Science and purchased from the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, Vaxzevria produced by AstraZeneca Thailand, and Comirnaty from Pfizer Thailand. (NNT)

































