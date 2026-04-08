Thailand expands rest stops, freezes fares ahead of Songkran travel surge

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has launched nationwide service points for Songkran travel in Songkhla province as authorities step up measures to support road safety and convenience during the holiday period. The opening event took place at a highway weigh station in Rattaphum district, with participation from transport officials and local representatives.

The Ministry of Transport has expanded the number of rest areas nationwide from 179 to 309 to accommodate increased travel. Officials said the sites are equipped with lighting, drinking water, and 24-hour security, with drivers advised to take regular breaks to reduce fatigue. Coordination has also been arranged for special transport vehicles, including fuel and gas carriers, to help manage traffic flow and reduce risks on busy routes.

Phiphat also confirmed that public transport fares will remain unchanged throughout the Songkran period. Operators have been instructed not to raise prices, and any violations will be subject to legal action. Authorities said passengers can expect stable fares during the holiday, while additional support measures for transport operators and vulnerable groups will be considered after an upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Officials are urging travelers to drive carefully, avoid fatigue and alcohol, and make use of designated rest areas along major routes. (NNT)





































