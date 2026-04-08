Thailand opens toll-free motorways as Songkran travel surge begins

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Highways is preparing nationwide measures to support increased travel during the Songkran holiday, as large numbers of people are expected to return to their hometowns and travel for tourism.

Operating under Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn’s directives, officials said preparations include road maintenance, traffic management, and public services, as well as a campaign encouraging advance trip planning and staggered travel times. The effort includes a target to reduce road accidents, fatalities, and injuries compared with recent averages, while toll fees will be waived from April 10 to 16 on key routes including Motorway M7 (Bangkok–Chonburi–Pattaya–Map Ta Phut), M9 (Outer Ring Road sections Bang Pa-In–Bang Phli and Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian), and M81 (Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi).





Director-General Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn said the department has implemented four main measures, including road repairs, improved lighting and signage, and safety adjustments at high-risk areas such as dangerous intersections and U-turn points. Service points have been set up nationwide, and additional routes will be opened for trial use, including M6 (Bang Pa-In–Nakhon Ratchasima) from April 10 to 19 and a 10-kilometer section of M82 (Bang Khun Thian interchange–Ekachai).

Authorities are also using real-time monitoring systems to track accidents and respond quickly to incidents. The department is advising motorists to plan ahead, avoid peak travel periods, and follow traffic laws, with assistance available through the 1586 hotline and online services. (NNT)































