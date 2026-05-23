Midnight blaze tears through Pattaya pharmacy building as firefighters race to contain flames

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night fire ripped through a four-storey commercial building housing a pharmacy in Pattaya, sending thick smoke billowing across the neighborhood and triggering a rapid emergency response. At approximately 11.06 p.m. on May 22, the Pattaya City Disaster Prevention Center received reports of a fire at Center Pharmacy located in Naklua, North Pattaya. Firefighters, rescue volunteers, Pattaya police, and local administrative officers rushed to the scene. The blaze broke out inside a fourth-floor prayer room of the building, where flames rapidly spread and heavy smoke poured from the upper levels of the structure.







Authorities temporarily shut down traffic in the area as firefighters deployed water trucks to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby properties. After around 20 minutes of intense firefighting efforts, crews successfully brought the blaze under control. Initial inspections revealed extensive property damage inside the room where the fire originated.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, with forensic teams expected to conduct a detailed examination at a later stage. A pharmacy caretaker reportedly suffered shock during the incident but was not physically injured.

















































