Thailand freezes fares and secures fuel for Songkran travel rush

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has finalized measures to support public travel during the 2026 Songkran Festival, focusing on stabilizing transport fares and ensuring a continuous fuel supply nationwide.

​Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek stated that the Prime Minister has instructed all relevant agencies to address public concerns about living costs and logistical preparedness.

​Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called for coordinated efforts to manage safety, convenience, and energy resources. These measures are intended to ensure that citizens can travel to their home provinces with confidence without concerns about fuel shortages at service stations.

The Spokesperson noted that the Ministry of Transport is working with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) to maximize fuel reserves at Transport Co., Ltd. (BKS) terminals nationwide. This reserve will support scheduled and supplementary bus services during peak travel. The government also confirmed that public transport fares will remain unchanged during the festival to ease financial pressure on the public.

To secure fuel logistics, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) is collaborating with operators to forecast demand and monitor supply routes. A real-time GPS tracking system monitors over 5,700 fuel tanker trucks to prevent delays or disruptions in fuel delivery to service stations along major highways.





​The Ministry of Transport anticipates a significant increase in travel from April 10 to 19, 2026. An estimated 10.65 million vehicles will enter and exit Bangkok, and 15.89 million vehicles are expected on the expressway system. Public transport usage is expected to exceed 18.58 million passenger trips, a 10–14% increase over normal periods.

​The spokesperson reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a safe and seamless holiday period. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead to save time and ensure safety during their trips. (NNT)































