Thailand expands airport capacity for summer tourist influx

The Ministry of Transport has directed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to increase airport slots ahead of the expected rise in foreign tourists this summer, starting in April.

The move, announced by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, aims to accommodate more flights, particularly at major airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket, as well as other airports across the country.







An initial estimate suggests the CAAT could boost flight slots by 30-40% to cater to the growing demand. This increase is expected to positively impact passenger numbers, aiding the aviation industry’s recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite a current shortage of new planes for airlines worldwide, the industry is expected to expand in the coming years, with more aircraft becoming available. Chiang Mai International Airport has already extended its operating hours in response to government economic stimulus policies.







CAAT Director-General Suttipong Kongpool noted a 74% increase in airline passengers compared to pre-pandemic figures, projecting a return to the 162 million passengers seen in 2019. The latter half of the year is expected to see a surge in arrivals, particularly from Chinese and Indian tourists.

The plan also includes potentially acquiring unused flight slots from the Royal Thai Air Force to increase commercial flights. The CAAT will allocate these additional slots based on each airport's capacity to handle the increased traffic. (NNT)






























