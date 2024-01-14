Japan increases volcanic activity alert level to three after eruption at Mt. Otake on Suwanose Island

An eruption occurred at Mt. Otake on Suwanose Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, early Sunday morning (Jan 14), as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. The eruption took place at 12:22 am, with no immediate injuries reported.

In response to the volcanic activity, the Japan Meteorological Agency has increased the volcanic activity alert level to three, advising people to stay away from the crater. The agency has cautioned about the possibility of large rocks being ejected up to a 2-kilometer radius from the crater, posing potential hazards in the vicinity.

Following the eruption, the Japanese government set up a liaison office to collect and share information about the volcanic event with the public. (NNT)





























