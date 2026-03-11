Thailand evacuates 381 nationals as Middle East conflict escalates

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Middle East Situation Monitoring Center (SMC) announced on Wednesday that 381 Thai nationals have been successfully evacuated from the region as conflict continues to escalate.

Panidone Patchimsawat, Acting Director-General of the Department of Information, confirmed that the latest groups of evacuees from Iran and Iraq are currently in transit via Turkey and are expected to arrive in Bangkok by March 13. He noted that while the situation remains volatile in Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, commercial flight options are gradually increasing in neighboring hubs like the UAE and Qatar.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a stern warning against rising scams, noting that fraudsters posing as embassy officials are targeting victims for “repatriation fees” and airfare. Officials clarified that Thai embassies do not solicit money for evacuation assistance and urged citizens to use only official channels. (TNA)



































