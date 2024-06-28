Thailand enhances logistics and distribution capabilities for community enterprises

The Thai Ministry of Industry has announced a collaboration with the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) and Thailand Post to enhance logistics and distribution capabilities for community enterprises.

Pimpatra Wichaikul, Minister of Industry, revealed the partnership aims to improve product quality and packaging to ensure durability during transport. This initiative will expand online sales through “ThailandPostMart” and offline sales at over 50,000 locations nationwide.







The collaboration also promotes waste management by encouraging the use of postal offices as collection points for recyclable materials, supporting the Green Hub project and the circular economy. The partnership is expected to generate over 200 million baht in market opportunities for SMEs and community enterprises.







Thailand Post will provide logistical support and sales through its extensive network, offering storage, sales channels, order reception, and packaging services. From now until the end of the year, DIPROM members will receive a 50% discount on shipping costs.

Danan Suphattraphan, President of Thailand Post, and Phasakorn Chairat, Director-General of DIPROM, emphasized the goal to adapt to global changes and enhance the sustainability of Thai enterprises through integrated support and innovative packaging solutions. (NNT)





































