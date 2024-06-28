Foreign investment in Thailand amounts to over 71 billion baht during first 5 months, an increase of 58%

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Polpornklang disclosed that during the first 5 months of 2024 (January – May 2024), 317 foreign firms have been granted business investment in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act, B.E. 2542 (1999), an increase of 16%. Among the 317 firms, 85 applied for business operation licenses, and 232 applied for a business operation certificate (through BOI’s investment promotion application, legal permission granted by Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, and the rights exercised under treaties or international agreements). Total investment has amounted to 71,702 million baht, an increase of 58%.







Top 5 foreign investors in Thailand are:

1.Japan, 84 businesses, accounting for 26% of the number of foreign businesses in Thailand with the total investment of 40,214 million baht

2.Singapore, 51 businesses, accounting for 16% of the number of foreign businesses in Thailand with the total investment of 5,189 million baht

3.United States, 51 businesses, accounting for 16% of the number of foreign businesses with the total investments of 1,196 million baht









4.China, 38 businesses, accounting for 12% of the number of foreign businesses, with the total investments of 5,485 million baht

5.Hong Kong, 28 businesses, accounting for 9% of the number of foreign businesses in Thailand, with the total investments of 12,048 million baht.

As for investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) during the first 5 months of 2024 (January – May 2024), 99 foreign investors have shown interest in investing in EEC, accounting for 31% of all foreign investors in Thailand, an increase of 106%. The total investment value is 18,224 million baht, accounting for 25% of total investment in the country. Among the 99 investors, 31 are from Japan (3,523 million baht), 19 from China (1,803 million baht), 11 from Hong Kong (5,005 million baht), and 38 others (7,893 million baht). (PRD)





































