Bringing Thai soft power to global stage at QSNCC, Bangkok

The Prime Minister opened the “THACCA-SPLASH: Soft Power Forum 2024,” marking the “3 Creations” strategy to develop the industry comprehensively from upstream to downstream, bringing Thai soft power to the global stage.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, dressed in a yellow Thai traditional loincloth, opened the “THACCA-SPLASH: Soft Power Forum 2024” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, 28-30 June. Deputy Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, and Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, also attended the event.







The Prime Minister stated that the soft power policy is one of the government’s flagship projects aimed at transforming the country’s economic structure into a high-income economy. Workers must develop their skills, and all Thais should be part of driving 11 industries under the “3 Creations” milestones. These include “Creating Inspiration” to make everyone aware of their potential, “Creating an International Exchange Platform” to develop Thailand’s soft power industry through learning, and “Creating Awareness” to widely promote Thai soft power and communicate powerfully in all directions, akin to a SPLASH, to advance the industry comprehensively from upstream to downstream.







The process begins with developing people through the One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) program, which identifies family potential, nurtures, and develops the workforce in the industry, upgrading them to high-skilled labor. THACCA will act as a midstream supporter, facilitating operations leading to downstream strategies that drive plans and coordinate with foreign countries. The ultimate goal is to create jobs, careers, and income, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of the Thai people and advancing the economy. (NNT)









































