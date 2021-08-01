Thailand enforces tough lockdown restrictions nationwide

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has decided to extend current lockdown restrictions, due to expire on Monday (Aug 2), for another 2 weeks, and to expand the COVID-19 ‘dark red zone’ provinces from the current 13 to 29 effective August 3.

The CCSA decided, however, to ease restrictions on eateries in malls and department stores by allowing them to open, but for take-away orders only.







The 16 new ‘dark red’ provinces are Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ang Thong.

The number of ‘red’ zone provinces has been reduced from 53 to 37 and ‘orange’ zone provinces have been increased from 10 to 11.



Restrictions in ‘dark red’ provinces include a 9pm to 4am curfew and people are asked to stay home at all times and only go out to buy food and medicine or to see doctors or to get vaccinated. Public transport is allowed to operate at only 50% of seating capacity and enforce social distancing measures.

Interprovincial travel is restricted. Sports fields, public parks, public swimming pools, botanical gardens, competition venues, art galleries meeting centres, public performance centres, learning centres, museums, day care centres, hairdressers, manicure and tattoo parlours are to remain closed.

Convenience stores, mall and department stores are to close at 8pm. (NNT)







Current 13 ‘dark-red’ provinces are Bangkok, and the five surrounding provinces – Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya City) and Ayutthaya – and four Southern Thai provinces – Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala.























