Pattaya elephant park converted into Covid-19 Isolation Centre

Covid-19 is currently ferociously attacking the population of Thailand and cases of infections are rising at a terrifying rate.

Communities all over the country are scouring their localities looking for locations where they can either build or convert existing buildings into field hospitals or community isolation centers.







Unoccupied hotels are being utilized as ‘hospitels’ and municipality halls are converted into field hospitals.

With daily new Covid-19 cases nearing the 20,000 mark, local governments are struggling to meet the growing demand for treatment and isolation centers.

An increasing number of ‘hospitels’ and isolation centers are also being established in and around Pattaya.

On July 31, Paradee Pueksopha, Senior officer of Banglamung district together with Pinyo Homklun, mayor of Nong Plalai Sub District made a final inspection of a former elephant park turned isolation center located on Highway 36 between Pattaya and Rayong.

Nong Plalai Community Isolation Centre is situated on spacious grounds with a huge banquet hall as part of the facilities. The institution has sufficient bathroom and toilet facilities to accommodate a large group of people.







The initial setup is for only 20 beds, but if the demand increases, more will be added. To give the occupants some privacy, the banquet hall wards are divided into the men’s and women’s sections.

Many amenities including internet and a security system have been installed for the safety and wellbeing of the occupants.

The Nong Plalai Isolation Centre was officially opened by the Banglamung District Chief on August 1.































