Thailand encourages one Krathong basket per family

The Prime Minister wishes Thai people a safe, happy, and healthy Loy Krathong festival, as people across the country are expected to come out and celebrate this special occasion.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha encourages the organizers and participants of Loy Krathong events to adhere to the Universal Protection guideline against COVID-19.







Observers of this traditional festivity are encouraged to consider floating only one Krathong basket per family or per organization, and to select Krathong baskets that are made of environmentally friendly materials in order to reduce waste and environmental impacts.

The prime minister ordered related agencies to review lessons learned from Friday’s events in order to better improve disease control measures to be implemented for New Year festivities.



The Prime Minister, his wife, and members of the Cabinet will be attending the New Normal Loy Krathong event at Khlong Phadung Krungkasem next to the Government House, where strict COVID-19 preventative measures will be implemented, including temperature screening, hand sanitizing, and entry registration on the Thai Chana platform. (NNT)



























