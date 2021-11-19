Diesel price would be capped at 30 baht per liter, says Thai Energy Minister

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow insisted that the government would cap the diesel price at 30 baht per liter and military trucks will take over cargo transport if the policy upsets truck operators.

Mr. Supattanapong who is also a deputy prime minister said the diesel price policy would not change. He responded to the Land Transport Federation of Thailand’s repeated demand for the local diesel price to be limited at 25 baht per liter for one year.







He said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the armed forces to prepare military trucks to transport cargoes for the public interest in case that truck operators went on strike.

The 1st Division, The King’s Guard, has prepared its personnel and 34 vehicles in response to the prime minister’s instruction for the armed forces to transport cargoes in case that truck operators stop their services on the diesel price issue. (TNA)



























