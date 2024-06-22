Thailand enacts ‘Dee-Delivery’ for shopper protection

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai has announced plans to introduce new regulations known as “Dee-Delivery” to improve consumer protection for online shoppers in Thailand.

Set to take effect after their publication in the Royal Gazette this July, Jiraporn said these measures would enforce stricter oversight of online transactions to combat fraud and enhance transparency. Delivery companies will be required to disclose detailed information about their employees and sellers, enable consumers to inspect products before payment, and allow for refunds within five days.







The new regulations address various issues reported to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), including complaints about unsolicited parcels requiring payment on delivery and difficulties securing refunds for returned goods. Under the new regulations, delivery companies must hold five-day payments, allowing consumers ample time to assess their purchases and initiate returns if necessary.







Delivery services must also provide complete details about the sender and business, the recipient’s full name, and a tracking number for each parcel to allow consumers time to verify deliveries and reject unsatisfactory goods.

By implementing the “Dee-Delivery” service, Minister Jiraporn affirms Thailand’s online marketplaces will become safer and more accountable, ensuring a fair and secure shopping environment. (NNT)





































