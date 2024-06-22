Bank of Thailand to issue commemorative 100-baht banknotes for King’s birthday

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has received royal approval to issue commemorative 100-baht banknotes in honor of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28. BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput announced that 10 million of these notes will be produced, providing a unique way for the public to celebrate this royal milestone and demonstrate their loyalty.

Distinct from regular currency, the notes are vertically designed and feature an elegant portrait of His Majesty the King. They are printed on a polymer substrate that ensures durability and incorporates sophisticated anti-counterfeiting technologies.







These banknotes, which will be legal tender valued at 100 baht each, can be obtained starting July 23, 2024. The central bank will also offer two million special display sleeves at 10 baht each, with proceeds going to royal charities as designated by the King.

The commemorative notes and sleeves will be available at various financial institutions, including the Government Savings Bank, the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, the Government Housing Bank, the Islamic Bank of Thailand, and the Bank of Thailand Learning Center. (NNT)





































