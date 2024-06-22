MFA promotes Thai content industry in the 26th edition of Shanghai International Film Festival

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Shanghai, Ministry of Culture, Thailand Film Office, and Thai Trade Center, led Thai entrepreneurs to attend the 26th edition of Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), as well as organized sideline events in Shanghai on 14 – 18 June 2024.

The activities included: (1) a business networking under the title: “Creativity Unleashed: Strengthening Thailand and China’s Partnership in Film and Content Industry,” attended by 14 Thai and 57 Chinese companies and (2) the Thai Pavilion in the film market of the SIFF which amounted to a total investment value of over 2,240 million baht.







Furthermore, four Thai films, namely The Undertaker, NOT FRIENDS, Home for Rent, and Mantra Warrior: The Legend of the Eight Moons, were selected to be screened at the festival.

This project is part of Thailand’s cultural diplomacy aiming to advance Thailand’s popularity, provide opportunities for Thai private sectors abroad, and strengthen the long-lasting Thailand-China relations. (MFA)



















































