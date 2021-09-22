Thailand emphasizes ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ achievements at UN General Assembly

Thailand’s Prime Minister has delivered a speech to the 76th United Nations General Assembly held virtually, where he stressed Thailand’s commitment to driving forward sustainable development in public health, adopting an environmental conscious economic model, and digital development.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s speech highlighted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and activity at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Prime Minister’s speech was delivered in a video conference, where the Prime Minister stressed the commitment of the Thai government to work with all sectors in driving forward sustainable development under the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.



The Thai PM said the government has established a 20-year national strategy to regulate policies and budget consumption that aim to ensure national development and SDG achievement.

In July, Thailand presented to the UN the Voluntary National Review to track progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister emphasized the top three goals Thailand wants to achieve, starting with a restoration of normal life post-pandemic.

Thailand is now aiming to promote health and quality of life for people of all ages, as the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of a robust public health system and an inclusive universal health security scheme.

In terms of the economy, Thailand is implementing its Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model towards sustainable and environmentally friendly industrial development based on technological advancements. The country now aims to increase its manufacturing production of clean energy vehicles to reach 30% of all vehicles produced by the year 2030.







Thailand is also aiming to reduce inequalities and promote digital literacy among its people to help unlock their potential, and allow the country to benefit from an information management system in terms of human development.









The Thai PM stressed that SDG achievements require cooperation from all sides, with Thailand intending to move forward without leaving anyone behind, with a willingness to cooperate with countries to achieve the sustainable development goals together. (NNT)



























