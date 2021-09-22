Thai Health Ministry to overhaul its drug rehab centers

The Public Health Ministry will improve its drug rehab centers in the wake of problems at one facility.







Watcharapong Khuwichitsuwan, secretary to the public health minister, said that after complaints against a drug rehab center in Kanchanaburi province, the Kanchanaburi provincial health office and local authorities formed a fact-finding committee to look into the issue, closed the center, moved some patients to Khao Chon Kai and let families pick up other patients from the center.



The probe would lead to further action and the Public Health would overhaul its drug rehab centers in accordance with the new Narcotics Addict Rehabilitation Act which required quality control on drug rehab centers and their standard including the proper numbers of their staff and addicts, Mr. Watcharapong said. (TNA)



























