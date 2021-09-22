Thailand ranks 9th in number of petty patents registered

The government’s efforts to reform the country’s intellectual property system have seen tangible results, as the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021 has reported that Thailand is ranked ninth globally in the number of petty patents registered.







Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, as a representative of the Thai government, delivered a speech in the opening ceremony of the GII 2021. He said the GII is an indicator that reflects the productivity of knowledge, technology, creativity, and research and development of each country, with intellectual property serving as a measure of innovative capability. Thailand has attached importance to using intellectual property to drive the economy and enhance the country’s development, so as to overcome the middle-income trap. The country is working to promote creativity, enforce protection rights for thinkers, inventors and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and support and protect the geographical indications (GIs) of local communities.



According to the GII 2021 report, Thailand is ranked 43rd out of 132 countries and fifth among countries in the middle-income group. The country ranks ninth in the number of patents filed. The country has made significant progress in the creation of intellectual property knowledge, and has climbed up from 54th in 2020 to 47th. Thailand is 75th in worldwide rankings of countries filing patent applications through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).







The GII 2021 report indicates that Thailand has an even higher innovation capacity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has ranked first in research and development investment by the private sector, and 42nd in knowledge development, technology and innovative infrastructure. Thailand is ranked 51st in terms of the government’s online services. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) recognizes its importance in promoting creativity and the application of innovations. (NNT)



























