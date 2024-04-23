Thailand electricity peak demand breaks record at 35,830 megawatts on April 22

Amidst a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, Thais are using electricity to cool down, pushing electricity usage to its peak. On the evening of April 22, at 8:58 p.m., the highest electricity peak in the country’s history occurred, reaching 35,830 megawatts across the three main electricity providers: EGAT, PEA, and MEA. If the heat continues, such peaks might occur again.







According to reports from Thailand’s Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the country experienced a record-breaking electricity consumption peak of 35,830 megawatts on the evening of April 22, at 8:58 p.m. This surpassed the previous record of 34,826 megawatts set on May 6, 2566, at 9:41 p.m. Due to consecutive hot weather conditions, the average temperature across Thailand on April 22, ranged from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, with some areas reaching as high as 42 degrees Celsius. This led to a significant increase in electricity usage as people sought relief from the heat.







The electricity peak exceeded the forecast of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), which predicted a peak of 35,000 megawatts for the year 2024. However, due to the extreme heat, the peak reached 35,830 megawatts. If the hot weather persists, electricity peaks may increase further.

Therefore, the government urges the public to use electricity efficiently and conserve energy, as increased electricity usage leads to higher imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation, resulting in higher electricity bills. Despite the government’s efforts to stabilize electricity prices at 4.18 baht per unit and offset some of the costs borne by the public through EGAT, the public’s electricity debt to EGAT has reached 99.689 billion baht. Ultimately, the entire electricity bill will need to be repaid by the public in the future.









Moreover, this is the eighth peak electricity demand of the year 2024. The peaks occurred as follows:

February 22, at 7:24 p.m., with a peak of 30,989.3 megawatts. March 7, at 7:47 p.m., with a peak of 32,704 megawatts. April 1, at 9:00 p.m., with a peak of 33,340 megawatts. April 2, at 8:51 p.m., with a peak of 33,827.1 megawatts. April 4, at 9:00 p.m., with a peak of 34,196.5 megawatts. April 5, at 10:22 p.m., with a peak of 34,277.4 megawatts. April 6, at 8:54 p.m., with a peak of 34,656.4 megawatts. April 22, at 8:58 p.m., with a peak of 35,830 megawatts. (TNA)



































