Myanmar residents at Mae Sot shelter returning home

Myanmar residents, taking shelter in the Thai border town of Mae Sot have begun returning home in Myawaddy with no reported clashes for two consecutive days.

Over a thousand people expressed their intent to return on a single day.

Thousands of Myanmar nationals had been forced to flee, crossing the Moei River and seek refuge in Thailand following clashes between anti-government forces and the Myanmar military at the Myawaddy permanent checkpoint.







Thai Public Health Minister Cholanan Srikaew on Monday (April 22) visited Mae Sot to monitor the situation and initial assistance to border-crossers receiving medical care at Mae Sot Hospital.

Since April 20, a total of 113 people from Myanmar have been treated there, with the hospital prepared to accommodate emergency patients without discrimination and provide full assistance.

As of April 22, a total of 1,219 displaced persons remain temporarily in safe areas in Tak province, including vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, the disabled, and malaria patients.

According to reports from the army’s operations center, strategies have been devised to manage the situation in Mae Sot, including reinforcing troops and equipment deployment along the Thai-Myanmar border around the clock, as per the defense forces’ contingency plan.









Five temporary safe zones have been established to accommodate displaced persons, with full healthcare support provided. Additionally, the army and local agencies have conducted preparedness drills to effectively handle any situation. Meanwhile, the Air Force has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance missions along the Thai border. (TNA)



































