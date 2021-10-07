Thailand eases travel requirements for international visitors from October

Thailand has gradually been reopening the country, starting with the Phuket Sandbox from 1 July, the Samui Plus from 15 July, Phuket 7+7 Extension from 15 August. From 1 October, the Thai government has announced further ease of travel requirements.







Travellers who wish to visit Thailand and are fully vaccinated are now required to stay within the Sandbox destinations for 7 nights before continuing their journey to other parts of Thailand. The requirement was reduced from 14 days to 7 days stay before travel further to other destinations in Thailand. The number of PCR tests required has been reduced from 3 to 2 times, effective from 1 October 2021.



The reduced requirement of stay in Sandbox destinations applies to Phuket, Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak and Koh Yao), and Krabi (Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach). It also means that travellers can now travel to Khao Lak, Koh Yao, Phi Phi, Koh Ngai, Railay, Phuket, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan or Koh Tao and start the holiday. Then they are required to stay 7 days within the Sandbox locations before travelling to other parts of Thailand.







Key points of the new easing requirements

7 nights stay are required for fully vaccinated travellers to spend in the Sandbox locations before traveling further to other Thailand destinations

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated are required to spend 10 nights under the Sandbox program.

Children under age 18 years and have not been fully vaccinated or are not vaccinated are required to stay in the Sandbox locations the same period as their parents or their guardians.

The number of PCR tests required has been reduced from 3 to 2 times. (Upon arrival and day 6-7 or day 8-9).

All other requirements and processes, including Certificate of Entry (COE) application, remain in place.









