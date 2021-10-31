Thailand eases more COVID-19 restrictions for foreign tourists Nov 1

More COVID-19 curbs in most parts of the kingdom have been eased from 1 November, 2021, to facilitate the wider country reopening to vaccinated visitors from around the world.

Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha signed the announcement published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 30 October, 2021, that adjusted colour-zoning for different provinces and further relaxed COVID-19 controls up and down the country, particularly in the 4 ‘Blue Zone’ provinces – Bangkok, Krabi, Phang-Nga, and Phuket.







This means that the night-time curfew currently in place in Bangkok will be lifted from 23.00 Hrs. on 31 October, 2021.

Also, from 1 November, 2021, nearly all businesses and activities in the 4 Blue Zone provinces will be able to resume “New Normal” operations. These include all shopping venues, convenience stores, markets, cinemas and theatres, sports venues, hair salons and barbershops, massage and spa shops, beauty and aesthetic clinics, and tattoo shops.



Restaurants and eateries can also resume normal opening hours, and be allowed to serve dine-in customers alcoholic beverages. Meetings, events, and fairs can be also held normally with no limitation on the number of attendees.

However, all types of entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, and karaoke shops nationwide are to remain closed. But the announcement stated that these businesses may undertake preparation to be ready for reopening.

Similar relaxed measures for the Blue Zone provinces have also been extended to the 5 yellow zone provinces, also newly added from 1 November, 2021, with the exception for events and activities that must be organised with the number of attendees capped at below 1,000.







Provinces in the red and orange zones have also seen the COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed further, with malls, markets, convenience stores, and cinemas being allowed to resume normal hours.

Restaurants and eateries in the orange zone can resume normal hours while in the red and dark-red zones must closed at 23.00 Hrs. and 22.00 Hrs., respectively. Sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages remain prohibited in the orange, red and dark-red zones.







Businesses and activities in the 7-remaining dark-red zone provinces can resume normal hours but no later than 22.00 Hrs., as the night-time curfew (from 23.00 – 03.00 Hrs.) remains in place for another 15 days or until 15 November.

Meetings and events in the red and dark-red zones can be organised for less than 500 attendees. Meanwhile, provinces in the orange zone can arrange more engaging activities; such as, sports tournaments, food fairs, and the likes for no more than 1,000 attendees.

Measures for the designated blue zone areas in 13 other provinces will be according to the provincial colour-zoning.





Thailand’s colour-zoning for COVID-19 control are in place for the following provinces:

7 (down from 23) Maximum and Strict Controlled Areas or dark-red zone provinces

Eastern Region: Chanthaburi; Northern Region: Tak, and Southern Region: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala.

38 (up from 30) Strict Controlled Areas or red zone provinces

Central Region: Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, and Suphan Buri; Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, and Trat; Northern Region: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; Northeastern Region: Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani; and Southern Region: Chumphon, Phatthalung, Ranong, Satun, Surat Thani, and Trang.







23 (down from 24) Controlled Areas or orange zone provinces

Central Region: Chai Nat and Sing Buri; Northern Region: Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit; Northeastern Region: Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, and Yasothon.

5 (newly designated) Areas Under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone provinces

Northern Region: Nan; and Northeastern Region: Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, and Sakhon Nakhon.

4 (newly designated) Pilot Tourist Destinations or blue zone provinces

Central Region: Bangkok; and Southern Region: Krabi, Phang-Nga, and Phuket. (TAT)



























