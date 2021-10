Thai Airways announces its Europe and Asia winter flight schedule 2021- 2022

Thai Airways International (THAI) has announced its winter flight programme during 31 October 2021 – 26 March 2022.

Mr. Nond Kalinta, THAI’s Chief Commercial Officer, said THAI has arranged and adjusted its flight schedules and offered full inflight services, as per the latest COVID-19 control measures in support of the government’s policy to welcome international visitors to Thailand as of 1 November, 2021, and in response to increasing demands for air travel on international routes.







THAI’s winter flight schedule 2021- 2022 are as follows:

Flight operations in support of the Phuket Sandbox campaign:

Bangkok – Phuket – London (v.v.): 3 flights per week every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt (v.v.): 3 flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Bangkok – Munich – Phuket – Bangkok: 1 flight per week every Friday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Phuket – Paris (v.v.): twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Thursday. Bangkok – Phuket – Copenhagen (v.v.)1 flight per week every Thursday. Bangkok – Phuket – Stockholm (v.v.): 1 flight per week every Friday. Bangkok – Zurich – Phuket – Bangkok: 1 flight per week every Friday.

Intercontinental (return flights):

Bangkok – London: 4 flights per week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Bangkok – Frankfurt: 4 flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Bangkok – Munich: 1 flight per week every Sunday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Paris: 1 flight per week every Sunday. Bangkok – Brussels: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Friday. Bangkok – Milan: twice weekly flights every Thursday and Saturday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Copenhagen: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday. Bangkok – Stockholm: twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Thursday. Bangkok – Zurich: twice weekly flights every Monday and Wednesday (operating 1 flight per week during 31 October – 31 December 2021). Bangkok – Sydney: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.







Regional (return flights):

Bangkok – Manila: 5 flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Bangkok – Osaka: 4 flights per week every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): 4 flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): 3 flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Nagoya: 4 flights per week every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Bangkok – Taipei: 4 flights per week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Bangkok – Hong Kong: 3 flights per week every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Bangkok – Seoul: daily flight. Bangkok – Singapore: 4 flights per week every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Bangkok – Jakarta: 1 flight per week every Wednesday. Bangkok – Delhi: daily flight, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Mumbai: 5 flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Bengaluru: 3 flights per week every Monday, Friday, and Sunday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Hyderabad: 3 flights per week every Monday, Friday and Sunday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Chennai: 4 flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Dhaka: 3 flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Karachi: 4 flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Lahore: 3 flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, starting 1 January, 2022. Bangkok – Islamabad: 4 flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, starting 1 January, 2022.







According to THAI, it strictly complies with the COVID-19 preventive measures of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for flight operations. All THAI flights are also operated in accordance with the COVID-19 control measures regulated by each destination country.

For more information about flight schedules, reservations, and ticketing services, please visit www.thaiairways.com. (TAT)