‘Bangkok Design Week 2023’ – Creative Market Platforms and Promotions in online and offline modes

Activities are organized in four main categories.

Showcases and Exhibitions of tangible concepts and prototypes developed by creators of various fields to create new ways of living.

Talks and Workshops in online format by Thai and international creative thinkers to share knowledge and inspire new ideas to the audiences.







Events and Programs ranging from musical performances, movie screenings, and performing art, as well as parties and open houses in an online format.

Creative Market Platforms and Promotions in both online and offline modes that encourage sales opportunities and market trials that lead to local and international business opportunities, as well as promote sales of the shops within the district.







6th edition of renowned annual event is on 4-12 February, 2023 in nine districts of Bangkok

More information on the Bangkok Design Week 2023 and the event program can be found at https://www.bangkokdesignweek.com/en/bkkdw2023, and follow these social media networks for regular updates: Facebook and Instagram: bangkokdesignweek; Twitter: @BKKDesignWeek, and Line: @bangkokdesignweek. (PRD)

































