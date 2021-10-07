Thailand drafts contract to buy anti-COVID-19 drug ‘Molnupiravir’ from US

The Public Health Ministry drafted a contract to acquire anti-COVID-19 drug molnupiravir between late this year and early next year while waiting for the Food and Drug Administration of the United States to register the medicine.







Dr. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said that Merck Co in the US which produced the medicine sought registration for the emergency use of the drug with the Food and Drug Administration in the US. If it was registered, it would be the first anti-COVID-19 medicine that the FDA of the US certified, he said.



According to Dr. Somsak, MSD that is Merck’s subsidiary in Thailand approached his department in July and shared research findings that the drug could contain all existing variants of COVID-19. He then verbally ordered a certain amount of the drug.







The procurement contract was completely drafted yesterday. After the FDA in the US registered it, it would then be registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and the drug could be delivered to Thailand between December this year and January next year, Dr. Somsak said. (TNA)



























