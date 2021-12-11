Thailand does not allow face masks with valves on domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has banned the use of face masks with an exhalation valve on domestic flights.

CAAT director-general Suttipong Kongpool said the ban would take effect immediately to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Flight crew and passengers must wear only medical or cloth masks at all times while on the plane. Exceptions can be made in emergency cases.







Airlines are also urged to encourage passengers to carry an additional cloth or medical mask for unexpected situations.

The CAAT director-general stated that the decision is in line with the World Health Organization’s recommendation and International Civil Aviation Organization regulations to improve air travel safety. (NNT)



























